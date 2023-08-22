NLC completes Paravanar permanent river course diversion works

CHENNAI: NLC has announced that it has completed the long pending and vital work of permanent diversion of the Paravanar River course on Monday.

In a statement, it said that the major portion of 10.5 km out of the total 12 km had already been completed and from July 26, it took up the pending portion of 1.5 km.

“The temporary alignment of the Paravanar river course is just 60 meters away from Mine-2 cut face. This Paravanar River has to handle stormwater from the catchment area of more than 100 sq km from the northwest and southern areas. As several villages are involved in this area, it has become of paramount importance to safeguard the habitats as well as agricultural fields from inundation during incessant and heavy rains,” the release said.

To avoid inundation during the monsoon, NLC said it took up the critical task of providing an adequate and permanent waterway through the work of permanent diversion of Paravanar.

“The approximate area involved in the permanent diversion of Paravanar for the total length of 12 km is 18 hectares. Already, several acres of land is being irrigated with the Paravanar river water being let out by NLC mines throughout the year. With the commissioning of the present Paravanar permanent river course, an additional extent of agricultural lands will now get water for irrigation for several acres. Also, the continuous source of water in the Paravanar River will help to augment of groundwater availability,” it noted.

The takeover of land under cultivation for the river diversion workers created a huge political controversy with the opposition parties urging the state government to stop the works. After the protest by farmers, the NLC paid compensation for the damages to crops.