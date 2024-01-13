NLC awards contract for setting up of a 2400 MW pit head thermal power plant in Odisha

CHENNAI: NLC India Ltd has awarded the engineering procurement contract (EPC) contract to BHEL for setting up a pit head green field thermal power project of 2,400 MW capacity (3 x 800 MW – Stage I) based on Ultra Super Critical Technology in Odisha.

Tamil Nadu would receive a major share of 1500 MW from the proposed power project to meet its growing power demand.

An official release of NLCIL said that the EPC contract scope includes Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply, Erection and commissioning of equipment such as boilers, turbines, generators, balance of plants, Flue Gas De-sulphurisation (FGD) and SCR for 3 X800 MW- Stage –I project.

The entire power of 2400 MW is tied up with the states of Tamil Nadu (1500 MW), Odisha (400 MW), Kerala (400 MW) and Puducherry (100 MW) and power purchase agreements already executed. "The first unit of the project is scheduled for commissioning in the FY 2028- 29. Being a Pit Head Thermal Project, the variable cost will be competitive and NLC India will be generating and providing low-cost power to its beneficiaries, " it said.

For the thermal project, the coal linkage is available from 20 million tons per annum (MTPA) Talabira II and III OCP mines of NLCIL which is already operational from the year 2020 in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur District of Odisha. The water required for the project is linked to Hirakud Reservoir.

The thermal power project will come up with the latest pollution control equipment like FGD and SCR which seeks to reduce sulphur dioxides and nitrogen oxide emissions to meet the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) guidelines. Boilers will be designed to suit the co-firing of Biomass as part of the Green initiative in line with MoP guidelines and Bio Mass handling systems.

A Tangedco official said that the NLC's pit head thermal power plant would supply energy at a cheaper cost as there is no need to transport coal.