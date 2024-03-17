NITT develops device to survive sans overhead tanks

TIRUCHY: The Tankless Water Controller (TWC) developed through collaborative efforts of the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchy (NITT) students and the Alumni of NITT from the 1983 batch is seen as a commendable example of Socially Responsible Innovation (SRI).

The initiative addresses a critical issue faced by many villages: lack of efficient and cost-effective water distribution systems. Traditional methods involving bore wells, pumps, and large overhead tanks are not only expensive but also time-consuming to implement. Villagers, especially women, endure the burden of walking long distances daily to fetch water.

The TWC, priced under INR 5,000 and installable in less than 30 minutes, provides an ingenious solution by eliminating the need for a costly overhead tank that normally costs around Rs 25 Lakh and two years to construct. Instead, it allows water to be pumped on demand as villagers use the taps. This not only significantly reduces the financial burden but also accelerates the water distribution process. With the additional feature of a timer, the TWC enables local governments to regulate the supply timings, enhancing efficiency in water management. The project highlights the power of innovation in addressing societal challenges promptly. The collaboration between students and alumni showcases the strength of collective efforts and the positive impact that can be achieved through applied knowledge and creative thinking.

The NITT student team, including Benament Paul, Jerald Jacinth, Murali Krishna, Raghav Bukkapatnam and K Ranjith, and the alumni 1983 team including Richard Sekar and T Suresh, developed this novel tech to empower villagers.

The Tankless Water Controller stands out as a model for how NITT uses technology and innovation to harness and create practical solutions that positively impact the lives of communities, particularly in addressing basic needs like access to clean water.