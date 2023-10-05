NIT Trichy's Festember to kick-off tomorrow

CHENNAI: Having its foundations laid in as early as 1975, Festember has flourished from being a modest intercultural to a spectacular exhibition that draws in more than 15,000 students from over 500 colleges across the country. With an amalgam of cultural, arts and literary events in various languages, outreaches and workshops, Festember serves its sole purpose - absolute entertainment. Awarded the Best Cultural Event of the Year by the State Government of Tamil Nadu in 2005, Festember has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most highly rated cultural fests in India.



One of the most unique and integral highlights of Festember is the free ProShows featuring prominent local and international artists with the likes of Sunidhi Chauhan, Ilayaraja, Candice Redding, Benny Dayal, Vishal-Shekhar and Amit Trivedi. The Carpe Diem series of Guest Lectures are no less, with an array of celebrities coming down to share inspiring stories such as Jonty Rhodes, Ashwin Sanghi, Nithya Menen and Srinivas amongst others.

We are seeking a broader reach for the 49th edition of Festember through a partnership with your prestigious company.

NITs, being Institutes of National Importance (INI) are often at the center of media and corporate attention, and NIT Trichy, being the No.1 NIT in India (NIRF 2021), is even more so. This can surely lead to a beneficial association with us.



Also, the Trichy – Coimbatore region being the Geographical Hotspot of Tamil Nadu has the highest college density in India which attracts students from all over India to Festember. This would be a great opportunity to expand the network and reach of your organization.

Further boosting the aforementioned point, Festember is one of the only few National Level Cultural Festivals that takes place in the odd semester (July – November) which garners masses from across the country.

Festember is also one of the only few Non – Profit Cultural Festivals which are entirely student-managed. The Social Responsibility wing of Festember has embarked upon various endeavors to benefit the masses. This aids in the improvement of the social status of your company.

The 49th edition of the Festember would be held from October 6 to 8.