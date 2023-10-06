NIT-Tiruchy’s Festember kicks off today

CHENNAI: Some of the leading names from across the country and genres have been lined up for Festember, the cultural festival of the National Institute of Technology-Tiruchy.

DT Next is the media partner of the event that is kicking off on Friday, which would have participation from 500 colleges and is expected to attract at least 15,000 students.

From scrabble, crossword and debates to workshops and music shows, there are various events that will enliven the festival that is entering its 49th year this time.

Among those are free 'ProShows' featuring prominent local and international artists like Ilayaraja, Benny Dayal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Candice Redding, Vishal-Shekhar and Amit Trivedi.

The lectures organised under the 'Carpe Diem’ series would feature prominent personalities like Jonty Rhodes, Ashwin Sanghi, Nithya Menen and Srinivas who would share inspiring life stories.