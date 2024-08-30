NIT Tiruchy students stage protest after man enters hostel & misbehaves with female student

CHENNAI: Students from NIT in Tiruchy staged a protest for more than two days after a contract employee who entered the girls' hostel misbehaved with an inmate.

The students dispersed only after the perpetrator was arrested and the hostel warden tendered an apology for not taking the allegations seriously.

Several students from across the country pursue their engineering and education and research at the NIT located at Thuvakudi in Tiruchy.

Most of the students stay in the college hostel and pursue their education.

Recently, several renovation works were underway in the girls' hostel including setting up a WiFi connection.

On Thursday, a contract technician arrived at the hostel to set up the WiFi connection.

However, it is said that he entered the hostel room of a student who was sitting alone and working on a project and misbehaved with her.

"The shocked student raised an alarm and ran out of her room. She lodged a complaint with the hostel warden and also wrote a detailed post about the incident on social media," police said.

Sadly, when the student informed the warden about the incident, instead of taking action on the perpetrator, she was allegedly told to dress appropriately to avoid such unpleasant incidents in the future.

Infuriated by this and after the post went viral on social media, more than 500 students joined together and staged a protest inside the hostel campus.

Following this, the college principal Akila held talks with the protestors which was futile.

The students continued to protest through the night and into Friday morning demanding appropriate action against those involved.

Based on a complaint by the victim, the police arrested the contract employee Kathiresan.

After lengthy discussions that involved the students, principal and SP Varun Kumar, the students let go of the protest after the hostel warden tendered an apology for her careless words.

The police promised to act against the warden if there was a formal complaint.

The college management promised not to initiate action against the protesting students and also said that their requests about better facilities in general hostel would be taken into consideration.