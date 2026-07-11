NIT, Tiruchy invites applications for PG Diploma in Healthcare Technology

TIRUCHY: NIT, Tiruchy's first-of-its-kind PG Diploma in Healthcare Technology under the Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering and in partnership with Kauvery Hospital in April, has opened admissions for the year 2026-27.
The batch would have only 30 seats, and admission is based on the government reservation norms, said an official communication from the institution.
The PG Diploma course is a one-year full-time programme aimed at equipping the learners with advanced knowledge, specialised competencies and hands-on skills required to address the rapidly evolving needs of the healthcare technology sector.
The NIT, Tiruchy, has invited applications for the programme. Graduates or postgraduates from recognised universities are eligible for admission.
A written test will be conducted. Out of the total 30 seats, 13 are allotted for the general category, two for the economically weaker section, seven for OBC, 4 four SC and, two for ST and two for the PWD category.
The application submission commenced on July 9, with the deadline set on July 29.
A list of shortlisted candidates would be released on August 5, while the written exam is scheduled on August 13. The selected candidates' list would be released on August 17. For further updates, the aspirants can visit the www.nitt.edu website.