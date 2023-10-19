NIT-Tiruchy conducts HumaNITTy as part of ‘Daan Utsav’ initiative

TIRUCHY: The NIT-Tiruchy kick-started, HumaNITTy, an initiative as part of the Daan Utsav on Wednesday.

Organised by the Students’ Social Council of the institution, the programme saw participation from various social responsibility clubs like NSS, Apeksha, and Tamil Mandram, and the students held various philanthropic works including visits to orphanages, old age homes, and government schools to provide aids.

Inaugurating the programme with a ‘sign-in’ campaign, Director, Dr. Aghila said that spreading love and care and empathy is the very essence and foundation of learning life’s lessons.

She expressed immense happiness that students are volunteering to take up such activities.

Daan Utsav, also known as The Joy of Giving Week, is a “festival of philanthropy” that aims to promote philanthropic activities. It is marked every year during Gandhi Jayanti.