NIT-T suspends woman warden for passive attitude

TIRUCHY: NIT, Tiruchy, on Saturday, suspended a woman warden among the three per the demands of the students who protested after a temporary electrician attempted to molest a girl in the hostel.

While the accused, G Kathiresan, was arrested on Friday after the protests by the students in the NIT, Tiruchy premises, the students charged that the women wardens in the hostel were lethargic in their duty.

They charged that one of the wardens accused the students of their dress code for instigating the offence. The comment went viral among the students, who demanded an apology from the particular warden.

Superintendent of Police V Varun Kumar, who held talks with the protesting students, assured of action against the people named by the students. The SP also asked the students to submit a written complaint against the warden for a legal proceeding.

The NIT administration also assured the students of prompt action against the wardens. They assured the safety of the students, particularly the girls, would be a priority. On Saturday, the NIT administration suspended the particular warden and initiated departmental action against the other two wardens for their passive attitude toward the student’s safety. The wardens also tendered an apology to the administration.