NIT-T inks MoU with Datanetiix Solutions

TIRUCHY: A Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) was signed between the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchy (NIT-T) and the Datanetiix Solutions India Pvt Ltd on Wednesday.

NIT-Tiruchy Director Dr G Aghila, signed the understanding on behalf of the NIT-T in the presence of Dr V Sankaranarayanan, Dean (Research and Consultancy) and Ravi Sornalingam, Senior Director, Offshore Centre Head, had signed the MoU on behalf of Datanetiix Solutions India Pvt Ltd, in the presence of AV Saravanan, Director of Customised Applications.

According to NIT-Tiruchy sources, the main focus areas under consideration is to prioritise projects in the area of mutual interest and expertise and exchange of faculty.