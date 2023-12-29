Nirmala Sitharaman to pay last tributes to 'Captain' Vijayakanth

OHENNAI: On behalf of the Union government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will pay tribute to 'Captain' Vijayakanth's mortal remains at the Island Grounds around 12.30 pm.

The mortal remains of DMDK president and actor Vijayakanth were brought to Island Ground, Anna Salai on Friday morning.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, popularly known as 'Captain' Vijayakanth in Chennai passed away in a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 71 on Thursday, December 28 at 9 am, following ill health after testing positive for COVID-19.

The mortal remains of the DMDK chief were earlier kept at the DMDK headquarters, where various political leaders, actors, and others came to paid their tributes. Actor Vijay also paid his tribute to the DMDK chief.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has issued an advisory to the public on Friday morning.

On December 29, DMDK has announced that 'Captain' Vijayakanth's body will be buried at the premises of DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu around 4.30 pm on Friday, December 29.