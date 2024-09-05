Nirmala Sitharaman makes veiled dig at Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam

CHENNAI: Taking a veiled dig at the State government's Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium scheme to women heads of families, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not say that he is making women progress by giving only money in their hands.

Delivering a keynote address at the ‘Women Rising: The Unseen Barriers in power, politics and Otherwise’ conference, at the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) event here, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making women progress to the point of changing the mindset of the entire village to turn their eyes on women in various matters beyond money. I'm proud of this change.

“More Indian women including those from remote areas, are turning to the mutual funds market to boost their investment and make independent investment decisions," she said, adding that none of the policies of the Government of India was prepared in haste and it was prepared after serious consultation whether it was a list of community-oriented policies, women-oriented...

"Share of women in mutual funds has shot up to 21 per cent in 2023. Women from far-flung areas are showing interest in investment along with savings. Seventy-two per cent (72%) of women investors are making independent decisions about investments," Nirmala said, alluding to the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI).

The Union Minister further said one-fifth of all enterprises are run by women, which essentially translates to around 20 per cent of total enterprises.

"Tamil Nadu was the first in India which set up the All Women Police Stations. Women excel in everything from technology to security. Sixty-eight thousand women are in higher positions in the State. In India, 8.83 lakh women are in top positions," added Nirmala.

She also stressed that once the door is opened for women through reservation, they will utilise that and grow more.

"Women should be initiated to be trained in AI, as the AI sector will need a workforce. The industry should work with institutions to bring women trained in AI," she said.

State BJP Coordination Committee's convenor H Raja and other leaders were present at the women’s conference.