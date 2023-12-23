Nirmala politicising flood issues, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Hitting back at union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her critique of the flood relief work undertaken in the state, Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that the union minister was trying to politicise the flood issue in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a function organized to distribute loans to women SHG members, Udhayanidhi said, "I don't want to politicize the issue by giving a word by word rebuttal (to her). Did I use any abusive words? I am not asking this for personal reasons. People of Tamil Nadu are struggling due to a disaster. They refuse to accept that it is a major disaster."

Citing an anonymous social media post suggesting that the nine-year BJP regime itself was a disaster and probably it was for this reason that they (GoI) does not want to consider the deluge in Tamil Nadu as a major disaster, Udhayanidhi said, "An inter-ministerial central team visited and assessed the extent of damage and even appreciated the precautionary measures taken by the state government. But she is trying to politicize the issue."

Our house was flooded too

Speaking at the Christmas celebration in the city later in the day, Stalin junior said, "I know your houses were flooded. I am aware that you were angry at us for a day. We did not hide ourselves inside our House. I did not go home for four or five days because our house was flooded too. We stood with the people and engaged in flood relief works. That is the difference between DMK and other parties. They come during elections."

Accusing the union government of meting out a step motherly treatment to Tamil Nadu in flood relief allocation, he referred to the relief package sought by TN to manage Chennai and southern district floods and said, "Altogether, Rs 21,700 crore was sought by the state. So far Tamil Nadu government has not allocated even a rupee. The Rs 450 crore allocated by the union government is SDRF allocation for the state for the fiscal."

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat a day after floods and announcement of Rs 1,000 crore relief package in 2021, Udhayanidhi compared the SDRF allocation for Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and said, "Respectable union finance minister lectured for 15 minutes for me yesterday. I would like to tell the respectable union minister that I or we are not asking for funds from her respectable father's purse."