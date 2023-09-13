Nipah virus: TN health dept to screen fever cases in TN - Kerala border districts

CHENNAI: Following the outbreak of Nipah virus in Kerala, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has instructed to strengthen the testing and security in Tamil Nadu – Kerala borders.

The hospitals were asked to stay alert with fever cases, and acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) cases in the state.

Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said, “In view of two Nipah virus cases reported from Kerala, we would screen passengers from Kerala at border check posts by the health team. A separate team has been deployed round the clock in six districts of Tamil Nadu – The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari with immediate effect.”

The deputy directors of health services are instructed to screen at borders all symptomatic fever cases with necessary protective equipment. Also, the government and private hospitals in the state have been alerted for any AES symptom cases.

Meanwhile, the health minister Ma Subramanian addressed the media after laying foundation stone for the Gudalur headquarters hospital in Nilgiris district stated that there is no need to panic about the outbreak of Nipah virus in Kerala.

The screening will be done for those who have fever symptoms, and treatment will be given accordingly.