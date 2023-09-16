Nipah virus not detected in Tamil Nadu: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said that there are no Nipah virus infections detected in the State, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The Minister, who held a press conference in Chennai, said, "4,048 people have been infected with dengue and 3 people have died in Tamil Nadu since January till now. The spread of dengue and malaria fever is normal during the rainy season. The public needs to take precautions for the next three months."



