Nipah Scare: Surveillance intensified at state borders

The heightened alert comes after a 43-year-old man from Kozhikode tested positive for Nipah virus infection. Health authorities in Tamil Nadu have stepped up monitoring in border districts, particularly in the Nilgiris, which shares boundaries with Kerala and Karnataka.

Speaking to the media, Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru said that all necessary preventive measures had been put in place and that special teams were carrying out surveillance activities in interstate border areas and adjoining villages.

The district administration is expected to issue detailed advisories for residents of border villages, outlining precautionary measures and health guidelines. Tourists visiting the Nilgiris will also be sensitised about the symptoms of the disease and the need for early medical intervention.