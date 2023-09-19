Nipah dampens ‘long weekend’ hopes in Kumari, Kodai

MADURAI: Stakeholders relying on the tourism industry in Kanniyakumari expected this long-weekend holiday could draw scores of visitors to the district. But, the turnout appeared to fall short of their expectations.

Tourism stakeholders feel that it could be the ripple effect of Nipah virus outbreak in neighboring state of Kerala. According to sources from the Tourism Department, the turnout seemed moderate. However, the arrival of tourists from Kerala has dwindled to a trickle. For their safety, the tourists are asked to wear facemasks.

Moreover, three ferryboats, which are being operated by the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation, to sail from Kanniyakumari shore to the Vivekanandar Rock Memorial and the Tiruvalluvar statue, witnessed a low turnout of tourists. The other factor is intermittent rainfall in recent days that restricted the flow of some tourists. Sources said ‘usually, the vast majority of Kanniyakumari’s tourists come from Kerala.’

Meanwhile, Kodaikanal Tourism Officer D Sudha said the average maximum turnout of tourists from Kerala is 60 per cent, annually.

A Robin, tourist guide from Kodaikanal said several parts of the hill station have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last one week now and a steady flow of tourists is expected from next week during quarterly examination holidays. Over the last six days, tourists bound for Berijam, a popular tourist hangout in Kodaikanal, are denied entry after a wild elephant is sighted.

However, in Courtallam, which features lovely waterfalls, in Tenkasi district, there’s no immediate Nipah virus impact on tourism, sources said.