NIOS Class X and XIl not equivalent to TN board

CHENNAI: Now, academic programme of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Class X and XIl certificates are not equivalent to that of tenth and twelfth certificates issued by the boards of the Tamil Nadu government.

A decision was taken in this regard at the 21st Equivalence Committee meeting held recently. The Equivalence Committee, comprising senior authorities from both School and Higher Education Department besides academicians would decide the comparison of the course offered by the institutions in other states and also at the national level.

A government order said that the state has received a letter from the NIOS and the authorities from Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education sought whether the NIOS offering certificate courses to the students, who were studying Class X and Class XII was equivalent to their counterpart who were pursuing state board for the purpose of employment and promotion in public services.

In its reply, the order said “the government after careful examination, decided that the academic programmes of NIOS Class X and XII certificate are “not equivalent” to that of Class X and XII certificate issued by the boards of Tamil Nadu for the purpose of employment in public services and promotion”.