Nine-year-old girl drowns in temple tank in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A nine-year-old girl accidentally fell into a temple tank and drowned in Thanjavur on Friday.

Harinisri C, a class 3 girl from Pattukkottai was playing with her friends near Nadiyamman Koil tank located near her house.

As the ball that Harinisri was playing with fell into the tank, she stepped into the tank to take back the ball. She suddenly slipped into the tank and raised an alarm.

On hearing the screams of Harinisri and her friends, her father Chandran and the residents ran to the spot and rescued her.

They rushed her to Pattukkottai GH. However, the doctors declared her dead. Pattukkottai Town police rushed to the GH and retrieved the body. A case has been registered and investigations are on.