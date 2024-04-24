Nine stations in TN record maximum temperature above 40 degree Celsius as heat wave prevails

CHENNAI: With heat wave continuing in several parts of Tamil Nadu, the nine weather stations in the north interior parts of the State recorded a maximum temperature between 40 degree Celsius and 42 degree Celsius.

Tamil Nadu is to continue experiencing heat wave on Thursday as well.

While Erode recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius, the maximum temperatures over Tamil Nadu were generally above normal by 2-4 degree Celsius over many pockets in the plains of interior Tamil Nadu, North interior regions of Erode, Dharmapuri and Karur recorded 4-5 degree Celsius above normal.

Erode recorded 42 degree Celsius, followed by 41.6 degree Celsius in Vellore, 41.4 degree Celsius in Thirupattur and 41.1 degree Celsius in Salem, 41 degree Celsius in Karur and Trichy had 40.5 degree Celsius.

Even the hilly areas recorded 2-3 degree Celsius above normal maximum temperature.

Meanwhile, Valparai in Coimbatore received 10 cm of rainfall and other parts had 7.5 cm of rainfall.

Several parts of Kanyakumari, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi also received light showers during the evening hours.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 3-5 degree Celsius above normal at isolated pockets over North Interior Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

It is likely to be 39-42 degree Celsius at a few places over the plains of the interior districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday, said that the maximum temperature is likely to be 2-4 degree Celsius above normal at a few places over interior Tamil Nadu until this weekend.

The humidity is likely to be about 30-50 percent in the afternoon hours and 40-75 percent during the rest of the day over the plains of interior districts; and 50-85 percent over the coastal areas until the end of April.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, with maximum and minimum temperature at 37-38 degree Celsius and 26-27 degree Celsius respectively.