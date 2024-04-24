Heatwave Do’s and Don’ts: Thoothukudi district Collector issues summer safety guidelines

CHENNAI: In light of the extreme summer heat, Thoothukudi district Collector G Lakshmipathy has released a detailed report describing the safety precautions that the public should follow.

In the report, he stated:

1. Things to do

To keep the body hydrated

Drink enough water as much as possible even if you are not thirsty. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration.

Carry drinking water while travelling.

Consume ORS and homemade drinks like lemon water, fresh water, buttermilk, and fruit juices with some salt.

Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables that are high in water content, such as melons, muskmelons, oranges, grapes, pineapples, cucumbers or other locally available fruits and vegetables.

Wear clothing that covers the body completely

It is better to wear light colored loose cotton clothes.

Cover your head, use an umbrella, hat, towel and other traditional head coverings when exposed to direct sunlight.

Wear shoes when going out in the sun.

Stay indoors as much as possible

Keep in well ventilated and cool places.

If going outdoors, do your outdoor activities during cooler times of the day, ie morning and evening.

2. Things not to do

Avoid going outside at noon especially between 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Avoid strenuous activities when going out in the afternoon.

Don't go out barefoot.

Avoid cooking at noon and open doors and windows to ensure adequate ventilation of the cooking area.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and sugary drinks as much as possible. These can lead to excessive fluid loss after meals and cause stomach cramps.

Avoid high-protein foods. Do not eat stale food.

Do not leave children or pets in a parked vehicle for long periods of time. Temperatures inside the vehicle can be dangerous.

"All district head hospitals and medical college hospitals have set aside special beds to treat patients suffering from the impacts of the intense summer heat and arrangements have been made to provide treatment," the statement said.

"A separate place (ORS Corner) is provided for giving ORS in all Primary Health Centres," it added.

"So the public is requested to follow the above instructions to protect themselves from the summer heat," District Collector G Lakshmipathy said in his report.