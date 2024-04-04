Nine school students injured after private school van met with accident in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Nine school students were injured after a private school van met with an accident in Kancheepuram on Thursday.

The Sri Narayana Guru Matriculation School is situated in Kancheepuram. On Thursday afternoon the school van picked up 12 students from Vedal, Rajakulam and Illupattu villages and was heading towards the School.

Police said due to SSLC board exams the classes would start in the afternoon for up to class 9.

When the van was nearing the school the driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle on the road. On impact, nine students suffered injuries and they were taken to the Kancheepuram GH.

Police said a few students left home after getting first aid and others have been admitted to the hospital.

The Kancheepuram Taluk police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.