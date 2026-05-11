Nine of 10 poorest legislators belong to Vijay’s TVK, says ADR report

Of the 59 MLAs elected from DMK, 57 have declared assets worth over Rs 1 crore, taking the total to 97 per cent. In its rival Dravidian party, AIADMK, 44 of the 47 elected representatives (94 per cent) have assets worth over Rs 1 crore and in the TVK 77 of 107 MLAs (72 per cent) fall in the same category.

Party-wise, average assets declared by AIADMK winning candidates stand at Rs 152.89 crore. TVK’s average assets are of Rs 27.09 crore, while DMK winners are Rs 14.34 crore. AIADMK’s Lalgudi MLA Leemarose Martin declared assets exceeding Rs 5,863 crore, the highest among all. Her declaration alone accounts for around 52 per cent of the total declared assets of all 233 MLAs, which collectively stand at around Rs 11,265 crore.