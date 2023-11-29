Nine ministers in AIADMK regime did not get college sanctioned: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday alleged that a college in the name of Dheeran Chinnamalai was not sanctioned despite nine ministers hailing from the western zone in the previous AIADMK regime.

Speaking after inaugurating the Dheeran Chinnamalai Women's Arts and Science College and laying the foundation stone for Dheeran Chinnamalai CBSE school to be developed by Kongu Vellalar Trust Tiruppur through video conference, Stalin said that permission was not accorded to a construct a college in the name of Dheeran Chinnamalai despite buying 28 acres of land.

Permission could not be obtained despite nine ministers hailing from the western region in the previous AIADMK regime, Stalin claimed, alleging that even the classification of the land was not changed for constructing the college.

Recalling that a representation made with him in this regard by Tiruppur MP Subbaroyan along with the office bearers of the trust after the DMK returned to power, the CM said that he personally monitored the issue and removed the first obstacle by changing the classification of the land.

Subsequently, the orders were issued to sanction the construction of the college by the state higher education department, which has resulted in the development of a college for the women in the region now, the CM added.