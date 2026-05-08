Nine mineral-laden trucks seized in KanniyaKumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Police seized nine tipper lorries for allegedly transporting mineral resources in violation of a government ban imposed in Kanniyakumari district, officials said on Thursday.
The district administration had banned the movement of mineral-laden lorries ahead of the recent Assembly election to avoid traffic congestion and reduce road accidents.
During a vehicle inspection near Kaappukaadu under Pudukkadai police limits, police intercepted seven tipper lorries allegedly attempting to transport mineral resources to Kerala. In another inspection two more tipper lorries were seized for the same offence.