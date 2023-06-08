Nine-member team led by Asst Collector inspects Sterlite plant

MADURAI: A nine-member local management committee led by Assistant Collector Gaurav Kumar conducted an inspection on the premises of the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi on Wednesday to remove gypsum and industrial waste from the premises.

The Supreme Court in April gave its nod to the State government to carry out works to dispose of the wastes from the plant and also to execute the task of managing the green cover.

“As per the directive of the Supreme Court, Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj formally constituted the local management committee comprising nine members to oversee the removal of industrial wastes from the plant and implement the orders accordingly,” sources said.

The plant remains closed since May 28, 2018 after the anti-Sterlite rally on May 22 of the same year turned violent.

During the four years of the plant’s closure until 2022, fourteen types of hazardous waste such as sulphuric acid, phosphoric acid, petroleum gas, high-speed diesel, furnace oil, liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen, and other chemical wastes were removed from the plant.

Currently, gypsum and some of its industrial waste remain inside the plant. The District Administration already drew an action plan to execute the task promptly.

Accordingly, the local management committee would select a vendor and get a detailed plan of action on the requirements of manpower, material, machinery, and vehicles to carry out the task.

“Gypsum waste would be removed through a side gate of the plant and a CCTV system would be installed to monitor the proceedings,” sources added.