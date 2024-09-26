Nine killed in 2 road accidents in Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: A total of nine persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Kallakurichi on Wednesday, and at least eight others were injured, police said.

Six men were killed on the spot after the van they travelled rammed into a roadside tree on the busy national highway near Ulundurpet. Preliminary probe indicated the driver fell asleep, and the vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree, Thiirunavalur police said, adding all six occupants died and over five persons were injured.

In Krishnagiri district, between the Denkanikottai and Anchetty stretch, two men and a woman were killed in an accident involving a two-wheeler and a truck in a hilly terrain. A man and his wife who were travelling in a motorcycle and a worker who was atop the truck died, a Krishnagiri official said. The accidents led to traffic pile up in the respective areas for sometime.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday condoled the deaths of six men in a road accident near Ulundurpet and announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the victims.

Stalin said he has directed the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital to ensure special care for those injured in the accident. For the injured persons, he announced Rs 50,000 each.