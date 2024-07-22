Nine engineering colleges affiliated to Anna University to be closed

CHENNAI: Nine engineering colleges in the state which are affiliated to Anna University will be closed soon due to inadequate student enrollment and lack of infrastructure, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

In the previous year, 11 such engineering colleges were shut down.

460 plus engineering colleges are affiliated to Anna University in the state at present. Out of them, 433 colleges will be participating in the engineering admission in the academic year 2024-25.

2,32,000 vacancies are present for BE and B.Tech courses.

Counselling for these courses are under way today.