Nine cattle die after two electric poles fall in Kancheepuram district

CHENNAI: Nine cattle died by electrocution after two electric poles from a power line broke and fell in Kancheepuram district.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Parasaraman, Poonkodi, Nandakopal, and Bhuvaneshwari of Salavakkam Annathur village near Uthiramerur operate a large dairy business.

They had sent their 10 high-breed Delhi buffaloes to their fields for grazing.

At that time, two electric poles from a nearby power line broke and fell on the grazing buffaloes, resulting in the deaths of 9 cattle.

Upon hearing the news, the owners of the cattle rushed to the spot.

Officials from the Salavakkam Electricity Board turned off the power supply and sent the dead cattle to a veterinary hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Salavakkam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

The villagers, especially farmers, have been complaining to the electricity board officials that the electric poles in their area are dilapidated and in danger of falling at any time.

However, no action has been taken, according to the public.