Rains trigger mud slip on railway track, NMR services suspended

COIMBATORE: Tourists were disappointed as the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train between Mettupalayam and Ooty was suspended following a mud slip on the track on Saturday.

An orange alert was issued for the Nilgiris and the district administration has appealed to tourists to avoid coming to Ooty for three days in view of heavy rains. Because of torrential rains in Coonoor and its surrounding areas, a mud slip was reported near Hill Grove railway station.

Boulders have also fallen on the track. In some places, the track was covered with mounds of mud, forcing the railways to stop the service for one day. The train service was suspended even before starting its journey from Mettupalayam station around 7.10am.

The disappointed tourists then proceeded to Ooty by bus and tourist vehicles. Works are underway to repair the damaged track and restore train services.