Nilgiris tea workers face stark oral health divide

The findings from a study published in BMC Oral Health point to a combination of poor oral hygiene, limited access to dental care, and socioeconomic disadvantage among tea plantation workers in the Kothagiri Hills.

The cross-sectional study covered 540 workers who attended community dental screening camps across four tea estates between August and November 2023. It found that 62.6 per cent, or 338 workers, had periodontal destruction clinically consistent with advanced stage III/IV disease, with a 95 per cent confidence interval of 58.4 to 66.6 per cent.

The estates covered were the Rookery and Aganad divisions of Kilkothagiri Tea Estate, Tantea Estate and Thutta Palam Tea Estate. The findings also offer a glimpse into the socioeconomic circumstances of the plantation community.

Of the 540 participants, 389 (72 per cent) were women and 151 (28 per cent) men. As many as 387 workers (71.7 per cent) had no formal education, while only four (0.7 per cent) had graduate-level education or higher.