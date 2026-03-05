Nilgiris: Security drill at Aruvankadu explosives factory triggers panic

The Aruvankadu facility, a defence explosives factory under the Central government, manufactures explosives and other defence equipment required for the Indian Army. More than 1,000 workers are employed at the factory. Entry for outsiders is restricted and the area is guarded under tight security.

On Thursday, personnel from the bomb detection and disposal squad arrived at the factory and conducted a thorough search with sniffer dogs. The checks covered the factory premises, production units and administrative offices.

Two schools located inside the factory campus were declared closed for the day and workers were evacuated from the premises, leading to tension in the Aruvankadu area.