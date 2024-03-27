Nilgiris ruckus: Functionaries of BJP, AIADMK booked

COIMBATORE: The Ooty Central Police booked AIADMK district secretary Vinod Kumar and 19 others as well as BJP district president Mohanraj for creating a ruckus while filing nominations, on Tuesday.

Police had used mild force to disperse the cadres from both parties during the minor scuffle on Monday. According to reports, the police had refused permission for a procession to the centre where BJP’s L Murugan was set to file his nomination.

BJP cadres alongside State president K Annamalai who was also present staged a protest outside the Nilgiris District Collector’s office.

AIADMK’s Lokesh Tamilselvan was reportedly set to file his nomination next, but as Murugan’s nomination was getting delayed top AIADMK party functionaries, including district secretary Kappachi D Vinoth and Rajya Sabha MP AK Selvaraj, began raising slogans.

Cars of NTK candidate confiscated in Salem

Meanwhile, election wing officials confiscated cars of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate in Salem for going beyond the 100 metre distance specified by the Election Commission.

The NTK candidate Manoj Kumar, who came to the Collector office with his supporters in three car’s had gone up to the entrance of the Collectorate premises by crossing the 100-metre marking in violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The confiscated cars were then driven to the Town police station.

Similarly, the cars of Ambedkar, state president of Ambedkarite Party of India and that of a DMK functionary were seized for displaying their party flags in the vehicle.