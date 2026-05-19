Nilgiris restricts entry of horses amid glanders scare

COIMBATORE: Amid growing concerns over the spread of glanders disease among horses, the Nilgiris district administration has imposed restrictions on bringing horses into the hill district without prior approval.
Addressing the media on Tuesday, Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneeru said that no horses would be allowed into the district without official permission and registration.
To strengthen surveillance, police and veterinary officials have been deployed at various entry points to monitor and ensure compliance by preventing the transport of horses into the district from elsewhere.
Speaking to the media, she said a consultative meeting would be convened to determine the course of action regarding medical examinations for horses within the tourist town of Udhagamandalam.
The Collector said horses in the Nilgiris have already been microchipped jointly by the Animal Husbandry Department and municipal authorities, enabling officials to easily verify ownership details and maintain records.