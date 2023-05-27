Nilgiris police open fire, nab one of 2 Tasmac thieves

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris police nabbed one of the two thieves by opening fire in self defence after they attacked the cops, while looting a Tasmac shop in Pandalur early on Friday.

A special team of police led by sub-inspector Ibrahim was on a routine patrol in the Kunthaladi area, when they noticed shutters of a Tasmac shop open at around 3am.

On suspicion, the cops had gone to check and found two persons packing liquor bottles in a sack and a cash box broken open.

As police attempted to arrest the thieves, they threatened by brandishing a knife. When police advanced further, the duo smashed liquor bottles and hurled the broken ones at the cops.

Two cops, Anbalagan and Shiabudeen suffered injuries in the attack. Therefore, the cops shot with a pistol at the knee of one of the accused Mani alias ‘Sambar’ Mani from Pattavayal and immobilised him. However, his accomplice Jimmy managed to escape from the spot by dropping down the cash box containing Rs 35,000. Both were facing several cases of theft in neighbouring Kerala.

The two injured cops were treated as outpatients at Gudalur Government Hospital, while Mani was admitted in Ooty Government Hospital.

The Nilgiris Superintendent of Police K Prabhakar inspected the Tasmac outlet and held further inquiries. Special teams of police have launched a search for the absconding accused.