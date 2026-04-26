Nilgiris forest fire: Strong wind hampers firefighting operations

The fire that broke out on April 15 in the Wenlock Down forest area under the Parsons Valley Range of the Nilgiri Forest Division has intensified, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation involving over 400 forest personnel. In addition, seven forest fire response vehicles have been stationed at strategic locations to assist in firefighting operations, said a statement.

Two teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and five teams from Fire and Rescue Services, over 100 members of Eco Development Committees have joined the ground operations, assisting forest officials in containment efforts.

Despite sustained efforts, the situation worsened over the last two days due to soaring temperatures and strong winds, causing fire to spread rapidly across new areas of the reserve.