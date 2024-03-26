Nilgiris cops use mild force to disperse BJP-AIADMK cadres

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris police used mild force to disperse BJP and AIADMK cadres involved in a fracas over filing of nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, who is contesting in the hill district and party’s state president K Annamalai led a procession to the collectorate to file the nomination. Around the same time, AIADMK cadres led by the party’s candidate Lokesh Tamilselvan arrived with a group of party workers resulting in a fracas.

The AIADMK candidate demanded to allow them to file their nomination first as the BJP has come delayed and as well as in their slotted time.

As the issue turned tense with cadres of both the parties gathering in protest on Commercial Road in Udhagamandalam, the police resorted to mild force to disperse the crowd.

Following this, the BJP and AIADMK cadres led by their leaders held protests demanding action against Superintendent of Police P Sundaravadivel.

However after talks by the SP, both the party leaders and their cadres dispersed from the spot. This incident led to huge traffic snarls in the ghat road.