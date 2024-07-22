Nilgiris Collector issues precautions as heavy rains lash district

CHENNAI: As heavy and continuous rains lashed the Nilgiris, District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru on Sunday warned tourists and the general public of potential flooding risks, and urged them to stay safe, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

As the southwest monsoon has intensified in the district, incidents of flooding, trees getting uprooted, crops getting damaged, houses being damaged, and power lines being disrupted, have been reported. The inclement weather has also triggered landslides.

In this regard, the official issued a list of precautions to be followed, to avoid untoward incidents.

She said, "People should avoid going near water streams or bathing in rivers. Do not allow children to play in flooded rivers. During heavy rains, avoid visiting public places except for essential work as there is a risk of trees collapsing and landslides occurring."

The public has also been asked to not stand near vehicles or retaining walls and under trees.

"People should not touch or go near electric poles and wires during rains. In case of natural hazards due to rains, contact the toll-free number '1077' at the control room of the District Collector's office", she instructed