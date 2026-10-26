Nilgiri mountain trains cancelled for three days due to heavy rain

The Mettupalayam–Udagamandalam passenger train scheduled to depart Mettupalayam at 7.10 am, and the Udagamandalam–Mettupalayam passenger train scheduled to leave Udagamandalam at 2 pm, have been cancelled on all three days.

Heavy rainfall in the Nilgiris has triggered earth slips at several locations, with boulders, mud and fallen trees obstructing the railway track.