Nilgiri mountain trains cancelled for three days due to heavy rain

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has cancelled Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam on October 27, 28 and 29 due to heavy rainfall, landslips and fallen trees obstructing the tracks.
The Mettupalayam–Udagamandalam passenger train scheduled to depart Mettupalayam at 7.10 am, and the Udagamandalam–Mettupalayam passenger train scheduled to leave Udagamandalam at 2 pm, have been cancelled on all three days.
Heavy rainfall in the Nilgiris has triggered earth slips at several locations, with boulders, mud and fallen trees obstructing the railway track.
Southern railway has said that restoration works are under way to remove the obstructions and resume train services. However, continuous rainfall and the difficult terrain are hampering the work. Railway personnel are currently engaged in clearing the track.