Nilgiri Mountain Railway services cancelled till November 7

COIMBATORE: The Salem Division of the Southern Railway has extended the suspension of Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam until November 7 (Saturday), as restoration work continues on the rain-damaged track
The service, suspended since October 24, was scheduled to resume on Thursday.
However, continued rainfall and fresh mudslides along the route have forced the railway authorities to extend the cancellation by another three days.
Heavy rain on the night of October 23 triggered a landslip between Adderly and Coonoor railway stations, causing huge boulders to roll onto the tracks.
Railway personnel have been carrying out restoration work to clear the affected stretch. They blasted and removed massive boulders obstructing the tracks as part of efforts to restore services.