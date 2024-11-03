Nilgiri Mountain Railway service cancelled on November 3, 2024

CHENNAI: Services of the Mettupalayam-Ooty Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) have been cancelled on November 3 (Sunday) after heavy rains triggered a minor landslide.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, heavy rains have been lashing the hilly areas around Mettupalayam and the Nilgiris for the past few days, resulting in a landslide that blocked the railway tracks.

In light of this, the Salem Railway divisional administration announced the cancellation of the popular mountain railway service for a day.

Railway officials assured that restoration work on the track would be carried out soon.