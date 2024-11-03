Nilgiri Mountain Railway service cancelled on November 3, 2024

Begin typing your search...

    Heavy rains have been lashing the hilly areas around Mettupalayam and the Nilgiris for the past few days, resulting in a landslide that blocked the railway tracks.

    3 Nov 2024 11:01 AM IST
    Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train 

    CHENNAI: Services of the Mettupalayam-Ooty Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) have been cancelled on November 3 (Sunday) after heavy rains triggered a minor landslide.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, heavy rains have been lashing the hilly areas around Mettupalayam and the Nilgiris for the past few days, resulting in a landslide that blocked the railway tracks.

    In light of this, the Salem Railway divisional administration announced the cancellation of the popular mountain railway service for a day.

    Railway officials assured that restoration work on the track would be carried out soon.

