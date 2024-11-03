Begin typing your search...
Nilgiri Mountain Railway service cancelled on November 3, 2024
Heavy rains have been lashing the hilly areas around Mettupalayam and the Nilgiris for the past few days, resulting in a landslide that blocked the railway tracks.
CHENNAI: Services of the Mettupalayam-Ooty Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) have been cancelled on November 3 (Sunday) after heavy rains triggered a minor landslide.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, heavy rains have been lashing the hilly areas around Mettupalayam and the Nilgiris for the past few days, resulting in a landslide that blocked the railway tracks.
In light of this, the Salem Railway divisional administration announced the cancellation of the popular mountain railway service for a day.
Railway officials assured that restoration work on the track would be carried out soon.
Next Story