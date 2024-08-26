Nilgiri Mountain Railway service between Mettupalayam and Ooty cancelled till 31.08.2024

CHENNAI: The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services between Mettupalayam and Ooty stands cancelled until this month end, according to Daily Thanthi reports.

It was said that the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services between Mettupalayam and Ooty was earlier cancelled on 9th August till 25th August due to continuous rains in the Nilgiri district and maintenance works on the tracks.

However, due to continuous rains in the Nilgiri district, there stands a danger of small landslides on the mountain railway track.

Maintenance works are also being undertaken on the bridges on the mountain railway, reports added.

Due to this, the Salem Railway divisional administration has announced that the service is cancelled till 31st August.