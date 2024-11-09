Nilgiri Mountain Railway back on track

COIMBATORE: Services on the Mettupalayam–Udagamandalam (Ooty) section of Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) resumed after five days on Friday.

NMR, delayed by 20 minutes from the usual 7.10 am, chugged out of Mettupalayam railway station at 7.30 am.

Services remained suspended since November 3 due to heavy rains that led to tree falls and boulders blocking the way in multiple spots.

As repair works ended on Thursday evening, the NMR service resumed and over 200 tourists enjoyed the ride by the green lush mountain.

The railways provided refunds for tourists who had booked tickets on days when the train was suspended.