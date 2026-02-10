Nilakottai fears bird flu as crows found in distress

In Nilakottai, under the town panchayat limits, a few crows were reportedly found huddled and weak near a tea stall opposite the Nilakottai bus stand over the past few days. Sources also said some crows were found dead near the Nilakottai block development office area.

On Tuesday morning, a crow was seen standing near the Nilakottai bus stand in a semi-conscious state, unable even to fly away when approached. Witnesses said the bird showed no movement despite attempts to scare it away, triggering anxiety among traders and the public over a possible spread of bird flu.