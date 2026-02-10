Nilakottai fears bird flu as crows found in distress

DINDIGUL: Traders and residents in Nilakottai have raised fears of possible bird flu after crows were found lying weak and motionless in parts of the town, days after suspected avian influenza was reported among crows in Chennai.
In Nilakottai, under the town panchayat limits, a few crows were reportedly found huddled and weak near a tea stall opposite the Nilakottai bus stand over the past few days. Sources also said some crows were found dead near the Nilakottai block development office area.
On Tuesday morning, a crow was seen standing near the Nilakottai bus stand in a semi-conscious state, unable even to fly away when approached. Witnesses said the bird showed no movement despite attempts to scare it away, triggering anxiety among traders and the public over a possible spread of bird flu.
Following this, information was passed on to Nilakottai town panchayat officials.
Health Inspector Mani, along with panchayat workers, conducted an inspection in various locations to check for dead crows. The areas where birds were earlier reported dead were subsequently cleaned, officials said.
Last month, several crows were found dead in clusters in Chennai. Samples collected and tested by authorities confirmed the presence of bird flu, following which the State government initiated preventive measures across Tamil Nadu to contain the spread. Despite this, public concern has persisted amid sporadic sightings of sick or dead birds in some areas.