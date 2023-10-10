Begin typing your search...
Nil case, no fatality on 9th Oct in TN
No new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges stood at 35,72,600 on Monday
CHENNAI: No new COVID cases were recorded in the State on Monday. Total number of cases remained at 36,10,690 in the State. There are at least 9 active cases including those in isolation.
No new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges stood at 35,72,600 on Monday. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.
Next Story