Night flights between Thoothukudi and Chennai to begin March 29; timings revised

CHENNAI: Night flight services between Thoothukudi and Chennai will begin on March 29, with revised schedules announced for all flights operating from Thoothukudi Airport, according to Daily Thanthi.
The airport, recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is now equipped to handle night operations and larger aircraft, improving connectivity for southern districts.
The Chennai–Thoothukudi flight will depart at 6.15 pm and arrive at 7.55 pm. The return flight will leave Thoothukudi at 8.15 pm and reach Chennai at 9.45 pm.
Existing services from Thoothukudi airport will continue with minor changes. Flights to Chennai are scheduled at 8.10 am, 12.05 pm, and 4.10 pm. The flight to Bengaluru operate at 1.10 pm.
The introduction of night flight operations at Thoothukudi airport is expected to benefit business travellers and those needing flexible travel options. With services previously limited to daytime, the new schedule has been widely welcomed, with strong demand reported for the inaugural night flight.