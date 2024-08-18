Nigerian national arrested for giving fake US dollars to Erode travel agent

CHENNAI: Erode police on Sunday arrested a Nigerian national who cheated a travel agent in Erode by giving fake US dollars in exchange for Indian currency. The arrested was identified as Nathan Ikechukwu (42) from Lagos, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The complaint was lodged by Ashokumar from Erode district who used to run a travel agency company that helps foreigners book tickets for train and flight trips.

Ashokumar had shut his travel agency three months ago and has since been working in the marketing department of another company. However, he continued to help foreigners who contacted him via his website.

In this regard, Nathan Ikechukwu contacted Ashok a few days ago saying that he needed to exchange 500 US dollars for Indian currency to seek medical treatment. Ashok gave him 48,000 INR in exchange for the 500 dollars, which was later found to be counterfeit.

Ashokumar then lodged a complaint with the Erode police and a special force was formed to nab Ikechukwu.

The absconding Nigerian national was held in KR Puram, Bangalore, on Sunday. Later, he was lodged in the Puzhal Jail as per a court order.

Later, it was revealed that a case of cheating by offering fake foreign currency was already pending against Ikechukwu in Coimbatore.