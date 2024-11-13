Nigerian national arrested by Chennai cops in Bengaluru for selling meth

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a Nigerian national from Bengaluru for supplying methamphetamine to partygoers in the city.

The arrested person was identified as William Joseph. Sources said he was brought to Chennai and questioned at the Teynampet police station.

William was arrested based on the confession of the accused, including a Yoga Master Rajesh Kumar, who was arrested by the Virugambakkam police last month for smuggling methamphetamine.

Police had initially arrested Rajesh Kumar and Sai Balaji, a private bank employee, and days later, KK Nagar police arrested five others - K Arun Kumar (30), F Rizwan (28), E Nithin (29), K Shah Rukh Basha (29) and H Syed Noor (29) - all from Bengaluru and seized 50 grams of methamphetamine meant for sale from them.

Police said that the value of the seized meth is about Rs 3 lakh. Investigations revealed that Arun Kumar was the person who supplied meth to the Yoga master for distributing meth to college students. On further probe, the police confirmed the role of the Nigerian national and arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.