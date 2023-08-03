NIA’s key suspect in NCB’s net

CHENNAI: A key suspect in National Investigation Agency’s Vizhinjam arms and narcotics smuggling case has been picked up by sleuths from the Narcotics Control Bureau and detained for questioning, according to sources.



Sources said the suspect, Allah Pitchai, has been a key player in arranging logistics for narcotics smugglers. He was in touch with smugglers in Pakistan and Sri Lankan drug lords lodged in Tiruchy special camp.

Allah Pitchai is believed to be a close associate of Sabesan, a former LTTE intelligence wing member, arrested from Valsaravakkam in October 2021 by NIA in connection with the Vizhinjam case.

Allah Pitchai has been active in Ramanathapuram and was involved in smuggling ganja out of India through Sri Lanka and smuggling heroin into the country.

NIA has been probing the case of the seizure of 300 kg heroin, five AK-47 rifles and 1,000 live 9 mm ammunition from a Lankan boat that took off from Pakistan, off Vizhinjam coast near Thiruvananthapuram in 2021.

During the probe, NIA unearthed links of Lankan drug lords lodged in Tiruchy special camp with Pakistan drug suppliers and arrested over a dozen inmates including Gunasekaran and Pookutti Kannan last year.

Allah Pitchai is said to be an active member of a powerful TN political party.