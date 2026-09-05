NIA takes over probe into online propagation of Tamil separatist ideology

The NIA registered a case in August after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed it to take up the investigation, considering the matter to have national security ramifications.

The case has been registered under Sections 13(1)(a) and 13(1)(b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Sections 152 and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The original FIR, registered by Tiruverambur police on February 4, named Thamizharasan alias S Narayanan of Tiruverambur, besides other unidentified persons.