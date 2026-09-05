NIA takes over probe into online propagation of Tamil separatist ideology

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into a case registered by the Tiruverambur police in Tiruchy district against a man accused of using social media to propagate secessionist ideology and allegedly promote the banned LTTE and Tamil Nadu Liberation Army (TNLA).
The NIA registered a case in August after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed it to take up the investigation, considering the matter to have national security ramifications.
The case has been registered under Sections 13(1)(a) and 13(1)(b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Sections 152 and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The original FIR, registered by Tiruverambur police on February 4, named Thamizharasan alias S Narayanan of Tiruverambur, besides other unidentified persons.
According to the NIA, the case pertains to several Instagram accounts and a Facebook page allegedly disseminating content supporting the LTTE and TNLA. The accused is alleged to have called upon like-minded individuals to work towards a separate sovereign Tamil nation comprising Tamil Nadu and northern Sri Lanka (Eelam).
The investigation also concerns allegations that the social media accounts propagated secessionist ideology aimed at reviving the defunct TNLA and promoted a new organisation called the Tamil Nadu Youth Organisation through posts, images and videos.
Noting that the case involves the alleged indoctrination of youth towards secessionism by invoking the ideology of the LTTE and TNLA, and the implications for the security, sovereignty and integrity of India and the possibility of a larger conspiracy, the Union government directed the NIA to take over the investigation under the NIA Act, 2008.